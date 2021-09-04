Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $355.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $357.80 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 1,736,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $267,974. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

