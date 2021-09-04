Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

