Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the highest is $5.91 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

