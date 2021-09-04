Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report sales of $112.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $108.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 89,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,466. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.