Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.52. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. 420,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,616. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 105,894.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

