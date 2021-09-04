Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.25). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 188,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.