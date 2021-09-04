Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.54). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11.

AQST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 539,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

