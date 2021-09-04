Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

