Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 1,353,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

