Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $70,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. BTIG Research cut their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

