Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $391,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 11.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in TechTarget by 9.9% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

