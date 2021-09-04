Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

AL opened at $40.59 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

