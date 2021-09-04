Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.82. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.