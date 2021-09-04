Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Down 9.4%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 103,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 30,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

