Brandon John Moore Sells 10,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.33 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

