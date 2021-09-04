Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.54, but opened at $56.32. Brady shares last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

