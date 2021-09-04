Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth $200,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

