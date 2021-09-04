BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $30.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.