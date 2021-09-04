Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $39.40

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $40.70. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

BCEI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $362,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

