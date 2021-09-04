Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report $2.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $1.96. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 238,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

