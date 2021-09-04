Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 161.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

