Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 417 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 173.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

