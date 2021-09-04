Bob’s Repair Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,739.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $968,816.29 and approximately $5,739.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

