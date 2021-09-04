Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $48.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.12. 4,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.