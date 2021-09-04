BMO Capital Markets Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $107.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

