BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.44 on October 12th

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.