Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 89,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

