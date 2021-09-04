BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $42.48 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

