BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $42.48 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II
