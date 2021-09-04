BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE MYN opened at $14.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.