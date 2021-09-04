BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $9.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.