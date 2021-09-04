BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $9.90.
In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
