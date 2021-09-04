BitDAO (BIT) Market Capitalization Tops $343.71 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $343.71 million and $9.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00168816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.20 or 0.08018996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,941.93 or 1.00091055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00823543 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

