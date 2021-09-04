Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and $503.85 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $181.54 or 0.00365233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,705.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $704.07 or 0.01416480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00749820 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00031152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,833,489 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

