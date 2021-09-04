Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.41 billion and $3.73 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $711.86 or 0.01415576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,287.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00691610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00352147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00035390 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,836,206 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

