BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $1.80 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,373.20 or 0.99968779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00047946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00072529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.