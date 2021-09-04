Bird Construction’s (BDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$538.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.