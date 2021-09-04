Bionic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Bionic has a market capitalization of $11,390.28 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One Bionic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bionic

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

