BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $997,938.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $21.48 or 0.00042928 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $28.69 million and $997,938.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.98 or 0.01239037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

