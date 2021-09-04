Binance Coin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $82.51 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $490.74 or 0.00972986 BTC on popular exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
