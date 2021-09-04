Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $310.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

BILL opened at $297.14 on Thursday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $299.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total value of $572,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,917 shares of company stock worth $62,035,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

