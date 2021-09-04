Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $297.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,841. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $299.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total transaction of $572,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock worth $62,035,124. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

