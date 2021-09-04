Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY) Trading Down 0.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

