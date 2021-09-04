Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Buys $84,000.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.98. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTTR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

