Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

