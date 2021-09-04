Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $72,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

