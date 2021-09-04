Bessemer Group Inc. Has $30.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

