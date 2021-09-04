Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $48,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

