Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $292.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $292.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.