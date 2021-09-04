Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 269,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 682,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

