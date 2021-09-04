Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

