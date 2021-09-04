Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.